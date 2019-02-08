Show Me the Body announce new album, Dog Whistle, share “Camp Orchestra”: Stream

Show Me the Body, photo by Asha Efia Maura

New York hardcore punks Show Me the Body are gearing up to unleash their sophomore album. Titled Dog Whistle, it’s slated for a March 29th release through Loma Vista Recordings.

The follow-up to 2016’s Body War and 2017’s CORPUS I mixtape is comprised of a total of 11 tracks and was self-produced with assistance from Chris Coady (TV on the Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and the band’s former drummer Gabriel Millman. The entire collection was written in Queens and then recorded in Los Angeles last summer.



Per a statement from SMTB, the new album is dedicated to the marginalized youth communities of NYC:

“In the midst of losing friends we strive to created a stronger community, dedicated to fight, survive, and thrive in their memory and spirit. A lot of people have said to us this is a perfect time to make a Punk record. We are disgusted by this prompt. This album and our music does not belong to a political party. No authority, political movement, or side may claim the function of our music in this society. This album is personal. It is about and for the disenfranchised youth of this city, of this country, and of this earth. It is for our community and anyone who may find shelter within it.

Our first look at the record comes with lead single “Camp Orchestra”. The song was inspired by a recent tour stop in Poland to visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. Its title, meanwhile, is a reference to the Jewish orchestra groups that were formed in the concentration camps.

Check it out below via its official music video, which was inspired by the rooms filled with discarded shoes at Auschwitz.

Pre-orders for Dog Whistle are ongoing. Pick up past SMTB releases on vinyl by heading over to ReverbLP.

Dog Whistle Artwork:

Dog Whistle Tracklist:

01. Camp Orchestra

02. It’s Not For Love

03. Animal In A Dream

04. Badge Grabber

05. Drought

06. Forks and Knives

07. Now I Know

08. Madonna Rocket

09. Arcanum

10. Die For The Earth To Live

11. USA Lullaby

In support of the LP, SMTB will head on a US headlining tour beginning April 9th.

Show Me the Body 2019 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pink Motel

02/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

04/09 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/11 – Detroit, OH @ Now That’s Class

04/13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/21 – Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/24 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

04/25 – Ventura, CA @ The Tavern

04/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Cafe

04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ LBX

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

05/03 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys

05/06 – Memphis, TN @ Artemisia Studios

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

05/11 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/14 – Princeton, NJ @ Terrace F Club

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

05/16 – Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium