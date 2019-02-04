Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators announce summer 2019 North American tour

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators will continue to support their 2018 album, Living the Dream, with a fresh round of North American tour dates this summer.

The newly announced shows kick off July 15th in San Francisco, California, and run through an August 13th gig in Orlando, Florida. A fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow (February 5th), and tickets can also be purchased here.



Slash and company recently wrapped up a tour of Australia, and are about to hit Europe for a winter trek that ends March 15th in Lisbon, Portugal. After that, they’ll head to South America in May and back to Europe in June for a number of festival and headlining dates.

Singer Myles Kennedy will use the time in between the Europe and South American legs to work on a new album with his other band, Alter Bridge, in late March and April. That news was revealed by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti in a new interview.

Slash, meanwhile, closed out Guns N’ Roses‘ mega-successful “Not in This Lifetime” tour in December with the band’s first-ever concert in Hawaii.

See the full list of 2019 North American tour dates below, and pick up the latest Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators album, Living the Dream, at Reverb LP.

Slash 2019 North American Tour Dates:

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

07/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

07/21 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

07/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

07/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

07/26 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

07/29 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

07/31 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

08/01 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

08/03 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

08/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

08/09 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s – Stir Cove

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta

08/13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando