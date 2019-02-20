Sleep announce 2019 US tour

Sleep

Last spring, Sleep dropped The Sciences, their first studio effort in nearly two decades and one of the Top 25 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2018. Now, the stoner metal outfit is heading out on the road on a supporting US tour.

Commencing May 26th in San Diego, the trek will see Sleep visit Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Grand Rapids. The itinerary also includes stops in Baltimore, Charlotte, Knoxville, and Tampa before wrapping up June 18th in Miami. Seattle heavy metal group Big Business will serve as openers throughout the entire run.



Sleep recently announced a 4-LP live album to be released via Jack White’s Third Man Records subscription series.

Consult the band’s full tour schedule below. Get tickets here.

Sleep 2019 Tour Dates:

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas #

05/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

05/29 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater #

05/31 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #

06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

06/02 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn #

06/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

06/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection #

06/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom #

06/07 – Albany, NY @ (VENUE TBA) #

06/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

06/09 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater #

06/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre #

06/12 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine #

06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

06/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

06/15 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club #

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor #

06/18 – Miami, FL @ The Ground #

# = w/ Big Business

Revisit The Sciences track “Marijuanaut’s Theme”, which we named one of last year’s best metal songs.

Pick up Sleep’s releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.