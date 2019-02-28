Slipknot tease possible album release date and tour announcement

Slipknot // Photo by David Brendan Hall

Slipknot seem e ready to make a big announcement regarding their upcoming album and North American summer tour. The band has launched a new website called WeAreNotYourKind.com, with a countdown clock slated to end on Monday morning (March 4th).

By visiting the site on a mobile device, and allowing it to access your location, it gives you coordinates and mileage — perhaps the nearest venue where they will be performing on their yet-to-be-announced summer trek. We tested it, and got the coordinates for the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York — which made sense from our current location.



Fans are also reporting that they are seeing the date “8.9.2019”, which falls on a Friday, the day new albums are released. Could it mean that Slipknot’s upcoming album could be arriving on August 9th? The band will be playing the Iowa State Fair in their hometown of Des Moines the very next evening (August 10th), plus Slipknot members have been mentioning a summer release in interviews, so the timing would work out.

What we do know is that Slipknot will definitely be touring this summer. While no specific dates were announced, they were recently listed among a number of acts taking part in Live Nation’s “Ticket to Rock” promotion, which allows fans to buy tickets to multiple shows at one venue for a reduced price.

As far as progress on the new album is concerned, the band has been toiling away in recent months, with frontman Corey Taylor informing fans via an Instagram post as recently as yesterday that he was “back to work” on the disc:

The new teaser website is named after the lyric “we are not your kind” in the song “All Out Life”, which Slipknot unleashed to fans’ surprise this past Halloween.

Check back Monday for the big announcement from Slipknot.