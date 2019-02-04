Snail Mail announces 2019 tour dates

Snail Mail, photo by Natalie Somekh

Coming off a stellar 2018, which saw the release of her stellar debut album, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan wants to carry that fire over into 2019. This morning, she’s announced a collection of dates that will take her across the world all throughout the year.

Things kick off as early as this month at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where she’ll share the stage with Interpol and Car Seat Headrest. From there, she’ll head Down Under in March, before switching between Europe and North America all summer. For those sizzling dates in July, she’ll be joined by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly.



Consult the full itinerary below and revisit our recent profile with the singer.

Snail Mail 2019 Tour Dates:

02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &

03/02 – Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival

03/05 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

03/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Foundry

03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Brunswick Festival, Estonian House

03/10 – Launceston, AU @ A Festival Called Panama

03/13 – Aukland, NZ @ Galatos

03/14 – Wellington, NZ @ Meow

04/06 – Holland, MI @ Hope College

05/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East

06/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/07 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways

06/08 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/14 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

06/15 – Duisberg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

07/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ^

07/18 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

07/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

07/24 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s ^

07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

& = w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest

^ = w/ Stella Donnelly

[cos-videojs-footer id=”cher2ctherevivalists2csnailmail-1548620613391,morrissey5things-1513017751006,paramoreannouncesummertour-1524636280755,010719solekitchentmpfinalweb-1547145421859,jimihendrixvietnamvideoessay-1547669714731″]