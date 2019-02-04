Snail Mail announces 2019 tour dates

Coming off a stellar 2018, which saw the release of her stellar debut album, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan wants to carry that fire over into 2019. This morning, she’s announced a collection of dates that will take her across the world all throughout the year.
Things kick off as early as this month at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where she’ll share the stage with Interpol and Car Seat Headrest. From there, she’ll head Down Under in March, before switching between Europe and North America all summer. For those sizzling dates in July, she’ll be joined by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly.
Consult the full itinerary below and revisit our recent profile with the singer.
Snail Mail 2019 Tour Dates:
02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &
03/02 – Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival
03/05 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
03/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Foundry
03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Brunswick Festival, Estonian House
03/10 – Launceston, AU @ A Festival Called Panama
03/13 – Aukland, NZ @ Galatos
03/14 – Wellington, NZ @ Meow
04/06 – Holland, MI @ Hope College
05/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East
06/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/07 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways
06/08 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/14 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
06/15 – Duisberg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival
06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
07/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ^
07/18 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^
07/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^
07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^
07/24 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s ^
07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
& = w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest
^ = w/ Stella Donnelly
