SOAK shares dramatic new song “Valentine Shmalentine”: Stream

SOAK, photo by Ellius Grace

Irish singer-songwriter SOAK will let loose a new album, Grim Town, on April 26th. Bridie Monds-Watson’s second full-length to date follows the Mercury Prize-nominated Before We Forgot How To Dream from 2015.

The 22-year-old teased the LP last month with the snappy “Knock Me Off My Feet”. Today brings with it yet another selection in the timely “Valentine Shmalentine”. A haunting and lovesick song, it finds the indie artist baring all of her emotions, however beautiful, ugly, or desperate.



“Help, I’m scared… I’m lost in some nothingness, and I can’t find where the exit is,” she sings. According to SOAK, the track is “the result of both giving into hallmark and being a dramatic bitch.”

Check it out below via a unique lyric video which unfolds like a text message exchange.

SOAK recently wrapped up a round of dates in the US. Her European leg begins in May.