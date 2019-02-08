SOB x RBE announce 2019 US tour

SOB x RBE

SOB x RBE have announced a new US headlining tour in support of their most recent album, GANGIN II.

The “Strictly Only Brothers Tour” kicks off February 16th with the group’s performance at III Points Festival in Miami before making its way to Santa Cruz, Colorado Springs, Omaha, Austin, Houston, and Reno. Before wrapping up the tour in early June, SOB x RBE will appear at Coachella, Boston Calling, and Governors Ball. The Bay Area rap outfit will be joined by openers Sneakk and Peacoat Gang.



According to a press statement, SOB x RBE are expected to release a new collaborative album with producer Hit-Boy sometime this year. Solo projects from the group’s Yhung T.O., DaBoii, and Slimmy B are also coming down the line in 2019.

Check out the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Also, for SOB x RBE releases on vinyl, head over to ReverbLP.

SOB x RBE 2019 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

02/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium $

02/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium #

03/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

03/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

04/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

04/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/06 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

04/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/09 – San Antonio, TX @ The Paper Tiger

04/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/17 – Fresno, CA @ Azteca Theater

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/25 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor

04/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

$ = Yhung T.O. Headline

# = DaBoii headline

Revisit GANGIN II single “Made It”: