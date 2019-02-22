Song of the Week: Chromatics Ride into the Storm on “Time Rider”

Chromatics - "Time Rider"

The last time anyone saw the Chromatics, they were performing in a forest with Julee Cruise on the penultimate episode of Twin Peaks: The Return. Beyond that, however, they haven’t actually toured together in nearly five years. That all changes in 2019.



The band have announced their first tour in half a decade that kicks off on April 30th. A press release notes they’ll be revisiting “their favorite moments” from Night Drive, Kill for Love, Cherry, and the as-yet-released Dear Tommy. What’s more, they’ll be sharing dates with other Italians Do Better mainstays in Desire and In Mirrors.

To ignite the hype, they’ve also dropped a new song titled “Time Rider” that finds vocalist Ruth Radelet riding on a motorcycle that doubles as a metaphor for both time and death. “Can I take your hand? I want to ride with you into the storm,” she sings.

Escape into the video above and revisit our extensive interview with Johnny Jewel in which he discusses working with David Lynch and his countless hours of recordings.

–Michael Roffman

Editor-in-Chief

OTHER SONGS WE’RE SPINNING

Judah & the Lion feat. Kacey Musgraves – “pictures”

Alt-Americana outfit Judah & the Lion team up with Kacey Musgraves (fresh off her four Grammy wins) for “pictures,” a pop-folk foray into yearning, loss and the pain of moving on, distilled perfectly in its refrain: “I hate that I’m taking our pictures off the walls.” —Laura Dzubay

Alex Lahey – “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself”

Alex Lahey dropped an early 2019 feel-good anthem with her new track. Something that sounds fitting to blast whenever the sun comes out or even just in your bedroom at night. That wailing saxophone should be enough to convince you that this is power-pop in the greatest sense. —Parker Reed

Tom Petty – “For Real”

Preserving the immortal rock authenticity of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the previously unreleased “For Real” recalls the late legend on his own terms, allowing his words to ring true on their own: “I did it for real/ Would have done it for free/ I did it for me/ ’Cause it was all that rang true/ I did it for real/ And I did it for you.” —Laura Dzubay

Foals – “On the Luna”

Foals’ second single this year after a four-year absence clarifies that they still haven’t missed a beat. Singer and guitarist Yannis Philippakis yields power rock mystique with inherent preciseness and a hint of desperation. You can’t help but take heed of their neuroses when they’re buried in unstoppable hooks. —Brad Dountz

Patrick Carney and John Petkovic – “Not of This World”

The Black Keys are currently MIA, but drummer Patrick Carney has teamed up with John Petkovic of Cobra Verde for an LP under the name Planets. Our first taste, “Not of this World”, is a zany, folk rocker that wobbles its way through its sincere subject matter. —Parker Reed

Jay Som – “Simple”

“Simple” is anything but; LA songwriter Jay Som’s newest single finds her pushing the boundaries of lo-fi bedroom pop, singing about undertows and proximity, all while sinking into a beautiful, atmospheric dream and pulling the listener along with her. —Laura Dzubay

Teenage Fanclub – “Everything Is Falling Apart”

For all the adjectives we could use to describe Teenage Fanclub’s “Everything Is Falling Apart”, “sturdy” is actually the most fitting. Kind of dreamy, kind of rocky, this new track from the Scottish quintet is a quaint reminder that not every alternative track has to be an anthem. —Parker Reed

Stephen Malkmus – “Rushing the Acid Frat”

As a living pioneer, Stephen Malkmus smashes all inhibitions on the ground in this faux ’60s-era experiment. Playing all the instruments himself, including a Roland 2080 and Memorymoog, Malkmus seems keen on fuzzy circus-like distortion to liven up his normal formula. —Brad Dountz

Alice Phoebe Lou – “Galaxies”

Not having to go far to visit the cosmos, Alice Phoebe Lou proclaims she has the vastness of outer space packed tightly inside her head. Her atmospheric vocal delivery floats the listener down a ceaseless void of darkness where her rhythmic drums can be mistaken for a meteor shower. —Brad Dountz

