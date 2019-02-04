Soulja Boy accused of assaulting and kidnapping girlfriend

Soulja Boy mugshot

Police are investigating accusations that Soulja Boy assaulted and briefly kidnapped his girlfriend over the weekend, according to TMZ.

The alleged incident took place early Saturday morning after Soulja Boy’s girlfriend — identified as Kayla — attempted to leave his Los Angeles home following an argument. As she backed down his driveway, Kayla clipped the curb, leading to further confrontation between her and Soulja Boy’s assistant. It was at this point, according to Kayla, that the rapper punched and kicked her. She say he then took her inside his garage and tied her to a chair with an extension cord. She was allegedly held for six hours.



Once released, Kayla filed a police report and went to a local hospital, where she was treated for three fractured ribs and a concussion. Police confirmed to TMZ that there’s “an active investigation” into the allegations, but declined to provide further details.

Soulja Boy’s manager disputed Kayla’s account of the incident in a statement to TMZ.

Soulja Boy is currently on probation stemming from a weapons conviction.