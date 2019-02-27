Soundset 2019 lineup: SZA, Run the Jewels, Lil Wayne to headline

SZA (Kaela Roffman), Run the Jewels (Ben Kaye), Lil Wayne (Philip Cosores)

Soundset, the annual hip-hop music festival, has unveiled its 2019 lineup. The one-day event takes place May 26th at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minnesota.

SZA, Run the Jewels, Lil Wayne, and Black Star (Mos Def & Talib Kweli) headline this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, DMX, Beast Coast (Flashbush Zombies & Joey Bada$$), Tierra Whack, Atmosphere, Tech N9ne, Royce Da 5’9″, Taylor Bennett, and Epic Beard Men (Sage Francis & B. Dolan), among others.



Tickets to Soundset 2019 go on sale Friday, March 1st at 9:00 a.m. CST through the festival’s website.