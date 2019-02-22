LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 finally has a release date

LeBron James in Space Jam 2

Back in September, Warner Bros. finally confirmed plans to move forward with its Space Jam sequel starring Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers hero LeBron James. Now, after years of being dribbled around in development hell, the Looney Tunes flick actually has a release date.

According to Variety, Space Jam 2 will hit the court on July 6th, 2021, a quarter of a century after Michael Jordan’s 1996 original. Sure, 2021 is ages away, but think of it this way: By then, the Lakers could actually be a formidable threat in the Western conference.



As previously reported, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce the film, while Terence Nance, creator of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, will serve as director. Currently, there aren’t any other stars attached, though one has to imagine Bugs will re-sign.

