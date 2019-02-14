Spotlights unveil “The Age of Decay” off upcoming third album: Stream

Spotlights, photo by Anthony Tran

Spotlights have been quite prolific since releasing their first album in 2016, as they’re gearing up to unleash their third album, Love & Decay, on April 26th. The Brooklyn-based trio has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to debut the disc’s first single, “The Age of Decay” (stream below).

Boasting a sound that can’t be defined by one subgenre, Spotlights combine elements of post rock, shoegazing, and sludge metal into a unique amalgam of sounds that is both heavy and heavenly.



Led by the husband-and-wife pair of Mario and Sarah Quintero, and rounded out by drummer Chris Enriquez, Spotlights caught the attention of Chino Moreno early on in their career, leading to an opening slot on Deftones’ 2016 summer tour. Since then, they’ve toured with the Melvins, Quicksand, Pallbearer, and more.

“Three years ago, we were just playing tiny local shows, and all of these crazy things have happened since,” says Mario of the band’s whirlwind experience.

Regarding the new song, Mario remarks, “‘The Age of Decay’ encapsulates everything we do on this record. Musically, it has some of the heaviest moments as well as the most dynamic and melodic. It shows little bits of what we get into throughout the entire album in one track. Lyrically, it reflects on personal points in my and Sarah’s relationship, how things grew from when we met, moving around the country and chasing this thing together. The juxtaposition about love against this backdrop of a world that can be hard to deal with.”

As mentioned, Spotlights’ new album, Love & Decay, arrives on April 26th, with pre-orders beginning tomorrow (February 15th). Listen to “The Age of Decay” in the player below: