St. Vincent teams with Dua Lipa for 2019 Grammys performance: Watch

St. Vincent and Dua Lipa perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

St. Vincent and Dua Lipa may seem like unlikely collaborators, but they worked together incredibly well during Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Their joint performance began with St. Vincent singing the night’s Best Rock Song winner, “Masseduction” alone with her guitar, mirroring the show that led us to name her Live Act of the Year in 2017. Done up like her doppelgängers, Lipa then joined Annie Clark for a kinetic rendition of “One Kiss”. They even showed some “Respect” to the late Aretha Franklin with a subtle lyrical addition.



Check out the performance below.

St. Vincent’s Masseduction won for Best Recording Package, but lost Best Alternative Music album to Beck’s Colors. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, lost Best New Artist, but won Best Dance Recording (for “Electricity” with Mark Ronson and Diplo’s Silk City).

