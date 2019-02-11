Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

St. Vincent teams with Dua Lipa for 2019 Grammys performance: Watch

Unlikely collaborators deliver "Masseduction" and "One Kiss"

by
on February 10, 2019, 11:50pm
0 comments
St. Vincent Dua Lipa 2019 Grammy Awards Performance
St. Vincent and Dua Lipa perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

St. Vincent and Dua Lipa may seem like unlikely collaborators, but they worked together incredibly well during Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Their joint performance began with St. Vincent singing the night’s Best Rock Song winner, “Masseduction” alone with her guitar, mirroring the show that led us to name her Live Act of the Year in 2017. Done up like her doppelgängers, Lipa then joined Annie Clark for a kinetic rendition of “One Kiss”. They even showed some “Respect” to the late Aretha Franklin with a subtle lyrical addition.

Check out the performance below.

St. Vincent’s Masseduction won for Best Recording Package, but lost Best Alternative Music album to Beck’s Colors. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, lost Best New Artist, but won Best Dance Recording (for “Electricity” with Mark Ronson and Diplo’s Silk City).

For more performances from the night and to see who won, follow our 2019 Grammys coverage.

Previous Story
The real winners of the 2019 Grammys were all the Will Smith Genie memes from the new Aladdin
No comments