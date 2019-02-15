Star Wars Episode IX wraps filming, J.J. Abrams shares set photo

Star Wars Episode IX

After radio silence for nearly five months, J.J. Abrams has finally emerged from the galaxy far, far away to confirm that, yes, principal photography has wrapped on this December’s highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode IX.

“It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX,” he tweeted. “There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”



Included in the tweet is a photo of cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac hugging on what appears to be another sandy planet. Though, if you wanna get technical, those mountains look very dissimilar from Tatooine or Jaaku.

Despite an entertaining Twitter trend a couple of weeks ago, we still don’t even know the name of the film, which is quite remarkable given how close we are to the film’s release. However, with Star Wars Celebration set to go down in Chicago on April 11-15th, odds are we’re going to be given more details at that time, including a possible first teaser trailer.

As previously reported, the film brings back Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, alongside veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear in the film. New faces to the trilogy will include Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie, Dominic Monaghan, Matt Smith, and Richard E. Grant.

In addition to the sequel, Disney and Lucasfilm will premiere their live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which will bow on the Mouse House’s new streaming platform, Disney+. The cast for that series is also insane. Two words: Werner Herzog.

Episode IX lands on December 20th.