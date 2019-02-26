Starcrawler drop explosive power anthem “She Gets Around”: Stream

Starcrawler, photo by Autumn de Wilder

Back in September, Starcrawler let loose a 7-inch featuring new songs “Hollywood Ending” and “Tank Top”. The project served as the follow-up to their self-titled debut LP from earlier in 2018, which alongside their visceral live shows started building intense buzz around the Los Angeles glam rockers. Today, the band has issued their first new music of 2019, “She Gets Around”, which will appear on their forthcoming sophomore album.

Produced and mixed by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, David Byrne, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), this latest single recalls ’90s alt-rock legends like Nirvana and The Breeders. With heavy power chords propelling the number, the track is highlighted by the vocal performance from frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, who snarls the tune’s dark lyrics in between enthusiastic growls and howls.



Listen to “She Gets Around” below.

The fiery quartet has been experiencing a meteoric rise since its inception a few years back. The tantalizingly combative and off-the-wall antics of de Wilde paired with the band’s fearless return to the twisted and theatrical pre-grunge era has charmed critics. After the release of Starcrawler last January on Rough Trade, fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up, which the group promises will be announced soon.

As noted in a statement, the recording process for the new LP marked the first time that “guitarist Henri Cash, drummer Austin Smith and bassist Tim Franco have had a chance to really spend time in a studio and aim to make a record [versus] simply document a live moment.”

With a new record on the horizon, de Wilde & co. are planning to spend their summer on the road. Up first is a run with The Distillers from the end of May to the beginning of June. They will finish out the season on the high-profile “Night Running Tour” supporting Beck, Cage the Elephant, and Spoon. Check out their summer itinerary below, and snag tickets here.

Pick up Starcrawler’s past releases on vinyl by clicking on to ReverbLP.

Starcrawler 2019 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre #

05/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro #

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

05/28- Boston, MA @ Royale #

05/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

05/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

06/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

06/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

06/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

06/21-22 – Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rocks Festival

07/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

07/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge *

07/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *

07/17 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *

07/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *

07/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater *

# = w/ The Distillers

* = w/ Beck, Cage The Elephant, Spoon