Stephen Malkmus shares trippy new song “Rushing the Acid Frat”: Stream

Last summer, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks gave us the acclaimed indie rock album Sparkle Hard. The Pavement frontman is quickly following up with a new project, though it’s nothing like its predecessor.

His first solo effort in 18 years, Groove Denied finds Malkmus incorporating plenty of keyboard arrangements and other electronic instruments. In a previous statement, the indie rocker noted some of his new toys, listing off “bass, drums, E drums with addictive drums, sh*tloads of weird old echoes, ableton, memory moog,” as well as a “roland 2080, 808, simmons drum machine, boss 303, guitar, vox, tambourine, shakers, organ, and Yamaha keyboard.”



We heard the initial results of Malkmus’ electronic tinkering on last month’s “Viktor Borgia”. Today, he’s unboxed a second Groove Denied preview in “Rushing the Acid Frat”. It’s a gently rolling, psychedelic tune featuring — to borrow a Malkmus phrase — wigged out synths, bleeps, and bloops.

Check it out below via its official music video, a similarly trippy experience in which an animated Malkmus strolls through Los Angeles’ Koreatown and Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The clip was directed by Robert Strange of Superorganism and James Papper, with additional footage was provided by Ben Kweller (whose most recent video for “Heart Attack Kid” was also helmed by Strange).

Groove Denied is due out March 15th through Matador Records. In support, Malkmus has announced more 2019 tour dates, including new gigs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Paris. He’ll be joined by opening acts Eleanor Friedberger and Mary Lattimore. Find Malkmus’ updated itinerary below.

Stephen Malkmus 2019 Tour Dates:

04/30 – New York, NY @ 92Y

05/01 – Toronto ON @ The Great Hall ^#

05/02 – New York, NY @ The Kitchen ^

05/03 – Somerville MA @ Arts At The Armory ^#

05/04 – Ardmore PA @ Ardmore Music Hall ^#

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^#

05/07 – Austin TX @ 3TEN ACL Live ^

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Art Institute of Chicago Fullerton ^

05/10 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

05/11 – Seattle WA @ Columbia City Theater ^

05/14 – San Francisco CA @ Swedish American Hall ^%

05/15 – Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room ^%

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound *

06/14-16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival *

06/19 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique *

* = w/ The Jicks

^ = Malkmus solo

# = w/ Eleanor Friedberger

% = w/ Mary Lattimore

Purchase Malkmus' releases on vinyl by heading to ReverbLP.