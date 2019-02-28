Steve Carell surprises Jenna Fischer on her birthday in the most Michael Scott way possible: Watch

Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer on Busy Tonight

Argue all you want, but Michael Scott and Pam Beesly had the strongest bond on The Office. From their awkward beginnings at the front desk to that teary goodbye at the Scranton airport, their working relationship is one of the only pairs on the series that was never stretched too thin.

Needless to say, that bond extends to real life. On a recent episode of Busy Tonight, host Busy Phillips helped Jenna Fischer celebrate her 45th birthday by surprising her with gifts from her former Dunder Mifflin co-stars. However, in a total Michael Scott move, Steve Carell wrapped himself.



As you can see below, Fischer had no clue whatsoever, and her reaction is pure Beesly.

This isn’t the first reunion as of late. Back in December, the whole Dunder Mifflin crew, save for Carell, John Krasinski, and Craig Robinson, got together with series creator Greg Daniels. A month prior to that, Carell was jokingly pestered by his cast mates of a reunion during his November hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. What’s more, NBC has been hinting at a forthcoming revival coming down the pipeline.

So far, nothing’s been confirmed — in fact, Carell has stated the odds would be against him — but that’s okay. If you recall, Netflix is currently working with Carell and Daniels on a new Office-esque sitcom based on Trump’s ludicrous idea of a Space Force.