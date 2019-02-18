SZA proves she’s all that, covers Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me” at III Points: Watch

SZA at III Points Music Festival, photo by Kaela Roffman

Despite a very future-leaning weekend at III Points Festival, Miami was given a quick gasp of the ’90s, thanks to SZA. On Saturday night, the Oscar-nominated and CoSigned singer waxed nostalgic to the days of She’s All That by covering Sixpence None the Richer’s 1998 rom-com hit “Kiss Me”.

“That song makes me happy as fuck and I really wish it was ‘98 right now,” she admitted.



Sadly, Rachel Leigh Cook — or Freddie Prinze, Jr., for that matter — weren’t around to help sing along. However, SZA was clearly up for the task, injecting some indelible R&B flavor into the candy-coated alternative jam. Listen below for those extended harmonies followed by the original.

Stay tuned for our complete coverage of the three-day weekend.

Pick up SZA’s releases on vinyl by heading over to ReverbLP.