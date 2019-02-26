Taking Back Sunday expand 20th anniversary tour

Taking Back Sunday will be spending all of 2019 celebrating 20 years as a band. The emo rock veterans took a look back at their catalog with last month’s retrospective compilation album, aptly dubbed Twenty. They’ll soon follow that up with an extensive anniversary tour, which today has been expanded with a new round of North American dates.
The previously announced first leg of the tour was set to extend from the end of March through early May. This new run of gigs launches September 13th and features back-to-back stints in Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia. The whole anniversary tour comes to a close with two nights at New York’s Terminal 5 on November 15th and 16th.
As noted before, TBS will be performing their 2002 landmark debut, Tell All Your Friends, in full at all concerts, plus a selection of fan favorites. For tour stops where the band is performing two nights, each nightly set will see TBS play Tell All Your Friends and a second LP — to determined with a coin toss.
Check out the full itinerary below. Grab tickets here.
Taking Back Sunday 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
03/13 – San Jose, CR @ Amor Solar
03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Club Subterraneo
03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live
03/17 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club
03/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Charley B’s
04/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/24 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
04/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/30 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
06/18 – London, UK @ Troxy
06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
06/20 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
07/18 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Festival
09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live!
09/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Waterside District
09/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live!
09/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village
10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/08 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
10/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
11/02 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
11/03 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
11/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
11/06 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
11/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/10 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring
11/11 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
