Taking Back Sunday expand 20th anniversary tour

Taking Back Sunday, photo by Ben Kaye

Taking Back Sunday will be spending all of 2019 celebrating 20 years as a band. The emo rock veterans took a look back at their catalog with last month’s retrospective compilation album, aptly dubbed Twenty. They’ll soon follow that up with an extensive anniversary tour, which today has been expanded with a new round of North American dates.

The previously announced first leg of the tour was set to extend from the end of March through early May. This new run of gigs launches September 13th and features back-to-back stints in Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia. The whole anniversary tour comes to a close with two nights at New York’s Terminal 5 on November 15th and 16th.



As noted before, TBS will be performing their 2002 landmark debut, Tell All Your Friends, in full at all concerts, plus a selection of fan favorites. For tour stops where the band is performing two nights, each nightly set will see TBS play Tell All Your Friends and a second LP — to determined with a coin toss.

Check out the full itinerary below. Grab tickets here.

Taking Back Sunday 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

03/13 – San Jose, CR @ Amor Solar

03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Club Subterraneo

03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live

03/17 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club

03/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Charley B’s

04/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/24 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

04/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/30 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

06/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/18 – London, UK @ Troxy

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

07/18 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Festival

09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live!

09/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Waterside District

09/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live!

09/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village

10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/08 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

11/02 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

11/03 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

11/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

11/06 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

11/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/10 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

11/11 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

