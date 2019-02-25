Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis dead at 64: Report

Mark Hollis of Talk Talk

Mark Hollis, the co-founder and frontman of trailblazing post-rock outfit Talk Talk, has reportedly died at the age of 64.

News of Hollis’ death was first reported by author and academic Anthony Costello, who is believed to be Hollis’ cousin-in-law. Fellow post-punk stalwarts The The subsequently shared the news via their Twitter account.



As of publication, there has been no official confirmation from Hollis’ representatives.

Hailing from London, Talk Talk is one of the rare bands to achieve success in two entirely distinct genres. In their early years, Hollis, drummer Lee Harris, bassist Paul Webb, and keyboardist Simon Brenner played synthpop music and toured with Duran Duran. Their debut album, 1982’s The Party’s Over, produced two top 25 hits in “Today” and “Talk Talk”. Arriving two years later, its follow-up, It’s My Life, brought Talk Talk even greater mainstream attention. The album’s title track proved to the band’s commercially successful single in the US, while “Such a Shame” cracked the top 10 in several countries, including in Sweden, where it went No. 1.

However, with their third album, 1986’s The Colour of Spring, began to experiment with a new sonic direction. Guitar, pianos, and organs were brought into the studio as the band members embraced an improvisational approach to their recording. This genre of music — which later became known as post-rock — was fully realized with the band’s final two albums, 1988’s Spirit of Eden and 1991’s Laughing Stock , which are now widely considered modern day musical classics. What’s more, acts like Radiohead, Sigur Rós, Portishead, and Mogwai have also cited Talk Talk’s latter output as major influences on their own work.

Following Talk Talk’s disbandment in 1992, Hollis released his lone solo album in 1998 before largely retiring from the industry. His final composition came in 2012 for the Showtime series Boss.

In explaining his decision to leave music, Hollis said, “I choose for my family. Maybe others are capable of doing it, but I can’t go on tour and be a good dad at the same time.”

This is a developing story…