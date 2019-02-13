Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker got married over the weekend and celebrated with 150 McDonald’s hamburgers

Tame Impala, photo by Derrick Rossignol

Solitude is *not* bliss: Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker married his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Lawrence, over the weekend in a top secret ceremony in Western Australia.

As The Daily Mail reports, the ceremony took place at an “idyllic vineyard,” where 175 guests gathered and partied until the break of dawn. Reportedly among the many guests invited were Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, who both missed out in light of the Grammys.



Missed out is an understatement. In addition to Lawrence’s three different wedding dresses, the guests were treated at midnight to not one, not two, but 150 McDonald’s hamburgers that gave new meaning to early Tame jam, “Desire Be Desire Go”.

(Read: Our 2015 Cover Story with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker)

Catch glimpses of the night below through a number of photos that have since been posted on Instagram. If anything, it’ll help us bide the time as we wait for Parker to deliver the much-teased, much-hyped, and much-delayed follow-up to 2015’s Currents.

Here’s hoping before they headline Coachella.