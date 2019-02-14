TeaMarrr roasts cheaters on raw new song “Whorey Heart”: Stream

TeaMarrr, photo by Tyren Redd

R&B and pop singer-songwriter TeaMarrr has released a new single, “Whorey Heart”. The acerbic track will appear on the rising star’s debut album, Tea Turns to Wine, which is due out this summer via Position Music.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the song holds nothing back as it takes aim at cheaters. Over a laid-back beat, the singer croons, “You say you want to love me, but you can’t control your whorey heart. You got a disorder that provokes you from the bottom part. You don’t want walks in the parks, you just want everyone sucking you off.” Burn.



Listen to “Whorey Heart” below.

“Whorey Heart” is a welcome addition to TeaMarrr’s sparse catalog, continuing her reputation for honest lyrics, crisp vocals, and hypnotic backing beats. Debuting in 2017 with EP Thanks for the Chapstick, the Boston-born, Los Angles-based artist has been consistently generating buzz over the past two years. Last fall, she even opened up for H.E.R., the R&B powerhouse who just nabbed two Grammys this past Sunday.

Her last single — Tea Turns To Wine’s catchy lead single “One Job” — dropped last November. For the music video, she enlisted James Bland, LaLa Milan, and Jean Elie of HBO’s Insecure, solidifying critical interest in the emerging artist.