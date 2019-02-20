Teenage Fanclub drop new song, “Everything Is Falling Apart”: Stream

Teenage Fanclub, photo by Donald Milne

Today, Teenage Fanclub have dropped a standalone single, “Everything Is Falling Apart”, marking the group’s first new music since 2016’s Here.

Recorded in Hamburg’s Clouds Hill Recording Studios, the track features original members Raymond McGinley and Norman Blake with their current touring outfit of Francis Macdonald, David McGowan, and Euros Childs. (The song is also the band’s first since co-founder and songwriter Gerard Love left back in November.) “Everything Is Falling Apart” attempts to find joy in the end of the days, be it personal or universal. As a press release put it,



“Everything is falling apart, but instead of just idly waiting for the end of their lives, or life on earth, or the end of the universe, whichever of those comes first, Teenage Fanclub decided to make a positive start to 2019 by starting work on new music.”

The number finds the Scottish alt-rock act pairing crooning harmonies over rhythmic instrumentation for the laidback chorus before amping up with a synth-heavy breakdown. You can see how Teenage Fanclub put all those sounds together in the song’s accompanying video from Donald Milne, which was shot in studio. Watch it below.

Over the weekend, Teenage Fanclub will commence their 2019 North American tour. The Scotland-based band is scheduled to perform across the United States and Canada until the end of March. See the group’s full itinerary below.

Teenage Fanclub 2019 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/05 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

03/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/13 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Brooklyn

03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom