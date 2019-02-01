Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to racketeering, firearm possession, and drug trafficking

Tekashi 6ix9ine mugshot

Tekashi 6ix9ine has struck a deal and pleaded guilty to nine federal counts, including racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses, and narcotics trafficking, according to TMZ.

The 22-year-old rapper (born Daniel Hernandez) entered the guilty plea on Saturday, January 23rd, but it wasn’t revealed until a federal judge unsealed court documents on Friday.



6ix9ine, along with four associates, was arrested in November 2018 following a five-year federal investigation into the criminal activities of the Bloods street gang known as Nine Trey Bloods, of which 6ix9ine is said to be a member.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his lawyer arguing that his “gangster image” was merely part of his act. “An entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise,” Lance Lazzaro said.

However, federal prosecutors believed otherwise and outlined their case against 6ix9ine in an initial indictment. “Members and associates of the Enterprise promoted and celebrated the criminal conduct of the Enterprise, namely narcotics distribution, acts involving violence, and the use of firearms, in music and on social media. The purposes of the Enterprise included preserving and protecting the power, territory, and profits of the Enterprise through acts involving murder… and threats of violence.”

6ix9ine was facing a minimum of 32 years and a maximum of life in prison. It’s unclear how the guilty plea will affect his sentencing.

As part of his guilty plea, 6ix9ine will cooperate with federal officials “against multiple violent people associated with the same criminal enterprise of which he admits, or will soon apparently admit, being a member,” according to court records.

This is a developing story…