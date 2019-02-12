Tenacious D announce Post-Apocalypto 2019 tour dates

Tenacious D

Last November brought the release of Post-Apocalypto, the new album from Tenacious D. The group’s fourth catalog entry saw Jack Black and Kyle Gass riff on today’s political landscape through the lens of a doomsday action thriller (they also had a little help from Dave Grohl). Now, Tenacious D have announced a supporting US trek.

Fittingly titled “Tenacious D In Post-Apocalypto The Tour 2019”, the outing spans a total of seven summer dates. The comedy duo launch things on July 25th at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, where they’ll be accompanied by the Colorado Symphony for what is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime performance. From there, they’ll visit Kansas City, Lincoln, St. Paul, St. Louis, and Nashville before closing out the tour at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta.



(Read: Kids from School of Rock reunite after more than 15 years)

Wynchester, the band comprised of Kyle Gass Band singer Mike Bray and Tenacious D guitarist John Konesky, will provide support on all dates. If audiences are lucky, Black may also bring along some of his School of Rock kids.

Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, February 15th at 10 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets here.

Tenacious D 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena

06/02 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena

06/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/06 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/07 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring & Rock im Park

06/08 – Nord, DE @ Rock Am Ring & Rock im Park

06/09 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

07/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #

07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater #

07/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

08/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre #

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre #

# = w/ Wynchester

Revisit Tenacious D’s corresponding Post-Apocalypto web series.

Consequence of Sound recently highlighted the new album as our pick of the week. Hear why down below:

Download | Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Pick up Post-Apocalypto and other Tenacious D releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.