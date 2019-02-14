Terence Blanchard’s Grammy-winning BlacKkKlansman score heads to groovy red and black vinyl

Spike Lee’s BlackKkKlansman gets so many things right: the casting, the editing, the writing, but especially the music. In addition to having the most addicting soundtrack released all year in 2018, the film also thrives from Terence Blanchard’s lush score.
Featuring the E-Collective and a 96-piece orchestra, Blanchard’s score adds so much weight and depth to the film. As Blanchard told Vice last year, “In BlacKkKlansman it all became real to me. You feel the level of intolerance that exists for people who ignore other people’s pain. Musically, I can’t ignore that. I can’t add to that intolerance. Instead I have to help people heal from it.”
Now, following its recent Grammy win for Best Instrumental Composition for “Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” and ahead of its potential Academy Award win for Best Original Score, Waxwork is pressing the acclaimed instrumentals on red and black smoke vinyl.
(Read: 2018 Filmmaker of the Year Spike Lee Discusses Nostalgia, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Trump)
The whole score comes in deluxe packaging with groovy ’70s-inspired designs by Aesthetic Apparatus, a heavyweight printed insert, and old style tip-on gatefold jackets. Preview the score below and check out the images and tracklist shortly after.
The record goes on sale Friday, February 15th via Waxwork.
BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score Tracklist:
Side A:
01. Gone With The Wind
02. Hatred At Its Best
03. Main Theme
04. Ron’s Theme
05. Firing Range
06. No Cross Burning Tonight
07. Patrice Library
08. Ron Meets FBI Agent
09. Connie and Bomb
10. Guarding David Duke
Side B:
11. Tale Of Two Powers 1
12. Tale Of Two Powers 2
13. Tale Of Two Powers 3
14. Woodrow Wilson
15. Klan Cavalry
16. Ron’s Search
17. Patrice Followed
18. Here Comes Ron
19. White Power Theme
20. Partner Funk Theme
21. Main Theme – Ron
22. Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)
23. Photo Opps