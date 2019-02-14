Terence Blanchard’s Grammy-winning BlacKkKlansman score heads to groovy red and black vinyl

David Washington and Laura Harrier, "BlacKkKlansman", Focus Features

Spike Lee’s BlackKkKlansman gets so many things right: the casting, the editing, the writing, but especially the music. In addition to having the most addicting soundtrack released all year in 2018, the film also thrives from Terence Blanchard’s lush score.

Featuring the E-Collective and a 96-piece orchestra, Blanchard’s score adds so much weight and depth to the film. As Blanchard told Vice last year, “In BlacKkKlansman it all became real to me. You feel the level of intolerance that exists for people who ignore other people’s pain. Musically, I can’t ignore that. I can’t add to that intolerance. Instead I have to help people heal from it.”



Now, following its recent Grammy win for Best Instrumental Composition for “Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” and ahead of its potential Academy Award win for Best Original Score, Waxwork is pressing the acclaimed instrumentals on red and black smoke vinyl.

(Read: 2018 Filmmaker of the Year Spike Lee Discusses Nostalgia, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Trump)

The whole score comes in deluxe packaging with groovy ’70s-inspired designs by Aesthetic Apparatus, a heavyweight printed insert, and old style tip-on gatefold jackets. Preview the score below and check out the images and tracklist shortly after.

The record goes on sale Friday, February 15th via Waxwork.

BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score (Waxwork Records) BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score (Waxwork Records) BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score (Waxwork Records) BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score (Waxwork Records) BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score (Waxwork Records)

BlacKkKlansman Original Motion Picture Score Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Gone With The Wind

02. Hatred At Its Best

03. Main Theme

04. Ron’s Theme

05. Firing Range

06. No Cross Burning Tonight

07. Patrice Library

08. Ron Meets FBI Agent

09. Connie and Bomb

10. Guarding David Duke

Side B:

11. Tale Of Two Powers 1

12. Tale Of Two Powers 2

13. Tale Of Two Powers 3

14. Woodrow Wilson

15. Klan Cavalry

16. Ron’s Search

17. Patrice Followed

18. Here Comes Ron

19. White Power Theme

20. Partner Funk Theme

21. Main Theme – Ron

22. Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)

23. Photo Opps