Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote finally gets a release date and it’s for one night only

Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Terry Gilliam can finally sleep at night.

After being pushed and pulled out of development hell for decades, the veteran filmmaker’s stroke-inducing passion project The Man Who Killed Don Quixote will finally hit theaters on April 10th for a one-night special event.



If you recall, the Chinese Democracy film equivalent stars Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce in a wild and zany adventure that likely won’t come close to its sordid production history that’s already been well documented (see: 2002’s Lost in La Mancha).

Even so, we’re beyond stoked to finally see the damn thing, and that one-night only release only adds to its mythical status. Catch a new trailer for the film below and read its official synopsis shortly after.

Toby, a cynical advertising director, finds himself trapped in the outrageous delusions of an old Spanish shoe-maker who believes himself to be Don Quixote. In the course of their comic and increasingly surreal adventures, Toby is forced to confront the tragic repercussions of a film he made in his idealistic youth – a film that changed the hopes and dreams of a small Spanish village forever. Can Toby make amends and regain his humanity? Can Don Quixote survive his madness and imminent death? Or will love conquer all?