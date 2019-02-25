Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote finally gets a release date and it’s for one night only

Terry Gilliam can finally sleep at night.
After being pushed and pulled out of development hell for decades, the veteran filmmaker’s stroke-inducing passion project The Man Who Killed Don Quixote will finally hit theaters on April 10th for a one-night special event.
If you recall, the Chinese Democracy film equivalent stars Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce in a wild and zany adventure that likely won’t come close to its sordid production history that’s already been well documented (see: 2002’s Lost in La Mancha).
Even so, we’re beyond stoked to finally see the damn thing, and that one-night only release only adds to its mythical status. Catch a new trailer for the film below and read its official synopsis shortly after.
Toby, a cynical advertising director, finds himself trapped in the outrageous delusions of an old Spanish shoe-maker who believes himself to be Don Quixote. In the course of their comic and increasingly surreal adventures, Toby is forced to confront the tragic repercussions of a film he made in his idealistic youth – a film that changed the hopes and dreams of a small Spanish village forever. Can Toby make amends and regain his humanity? Can Don Quixote survive his madness and imminent death? Or will love conquer all?