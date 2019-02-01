The Avett Brothers want your tears on dreamy new song “Neapolitan Sky”: Stream

The Avett Brothers return just in time for the season of love with a bitter new track titled, “Neapolitan Sky”. The ballad follows their string of 2018 singles, specifically “Roses and Sacrifice” and “Trouble Letting Go”.
“Love was never blind, but I was,” the Carolina heartbreakers confess. “What’s with this moment? What’s with this feeling? What’s with January and the locks on the door? How do I make my escape? How do I find what I’m looking for?”
Okay, so it’s not exactly When Harry Met Sally, but it’s a perfect soundtrack to a time when most people are feeling pretty goddamn depressed about everything going on in their lives. So, if you find yourselves alone come V-Day, grab some bubbly and jam away.
For now, stream below.
Last month, the band announced an extended spring jaunt that kicks off on March 7th in St. Augustine, our earliest settlement here in the States. Tickets are available here.
The Avett Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:
03/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/09 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
03/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
03/12 – Mobile, FL @ Saenger Theatre
03/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
03/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
04/19-21 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Festival
04/20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
04/28 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest
05/10 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater $
05/11 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater #
05/12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/16 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater
05/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
05/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/23 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/03 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater *
07/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
08/10 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge ^
08/11 – Salem, OR @ LB Day Amp *
08/13 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
08/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/18 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre *
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/21 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^
$ = w/ Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real
# = w/ Trombone Shorty
* = w/ Lake Street Dive
^ = w/ Lake Street Dive & Trampled by Turtles