The Cure announce Disintegration 30th anniversary concerts

The Cure, photo by Lior Phillips

With a new album said to be on the horizon, The Cure have plans to play upwards of 20 festivals this summer. However, before they hit the festival circuit, they’ll stage a series of 30th anniversary performances in celebration of their landmark 1989 LP, Disintegration.

Taking place May 24th, 25th, 27th, and 28th at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, the performances are part of this year’s Vivid Live. The Cure previously headlined the festival in 2011, during which they played their first three album in their entirety. This time, they’ll revisit their eight LP, Disintegration, in full.



“Our Reflections shows in 2011 were truly memorable experiences, and with the excitement surrounding those early album performances in mind, we are more than delighted to be announcing our return in May 2019 to present the world premiere of Disintegration – 30th Anniversary,” frontman Robert Smith says in a statement.

In addition to the album, The Cure will play “a selection of rarely performed B-sides plus specially curated deep catalogue cuts.”

Tickets and more information can be found via the festival’s website. Below, check out The Cure’s complete touring schedule.

Of course, this year will also see The Cure inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, and Roxy Music, among others.

The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Joannesburg, SA @ Rock on the Lawns

03/18 – Cape Town, SA @ Rock on the Lawns

05/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/25 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/21 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival

07/26-28 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

* = Disintegration 30th Anniversary Show