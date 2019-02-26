The Drums reveals regretful new song “626 Bedford Avenue”: Stream

The Drums, photo by Nicholas Moore

Live in New York long enough and you’ll eventually have a list of neighborhoods and addresses you actively avoid for fearing of running into an ex (for me, it’s whole sections of Kent Avenue and Flatiron). Jonny Pierce, the main man now behind The Drums, has used one of these specific city spots as inspiration for a new song.

Dubbed “626 Bedford Avenue”, it sees Pierce feeling guilty about pursuing someone who wasn’t ready to reciprocate his emotions. “626 Bedford Avenue/ I think I regret that night of kissing you/ I should have left when you laughed at my shoes (but I keep coming back),” Pierce ruminates.



The Drums leader isn’t too bummed or too hard on himself about the missed connection, though, as the track’s whimsical, cotton candy tone suggests. Pierce explained in a press statement:

“I’m a big believer in making yourself vulnerable in personal relationships, and keeping your guard down. This song talks about how I sometimes make myself fully emotionally available to people who can’t reciprocate because of their own insecurities, and the frustration that ensues … This song is my tongue-in-cheek exploration of those ideas – being kind, not taking shit from anyone, and learning to hold people accountable for their own choices, while still holding some empathy for them.”

Take a listen below.

“626 Bedford Avenue” is taken from the Pierce’s new Drums album, Brutalism, due out April 5th. He previously shared lead single “Body Chemistry” in January. To purchase past Drums releases on vinyl, head here.

Along with today’s track, Pierce has expanded his North American spring tour to include a new leg of West Coast gigs. Consult the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

The Drums 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

04/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/29 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/07 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/11 – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat

05/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

05/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/18 – Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum

05/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

07/30 – San Diego, CA @ North Park

07/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

08/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Van Buren

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

08/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox