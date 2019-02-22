The Ghost Inside announce first show since horrific bus crash

The Ghost Inside

Back in 2015, The Ghost Inside experienced a horrific tour bus crash outside El Paso, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of their bus driver and the person driving the truck involved in the collision. The band members themselves suffered serious injuries, with drummer Andrew Tkaczyk losing the lower portion of his right leg.

Since then, the band has slowly forged ahead. They recently hit the studio and, earlier this week, teased an upcoming live appearance.



Now, the metalcore band has officially announced their first concert since the bus crash. The show will take place July 13th at The Shrine in Los Angeles, with tickets on sale at 10 a.m. PST March 1st.

The Ghost Inside made the announcement via Twitter:

Update: Rising from the ashes for one night July 13. Tickets on sale March 1 at 10 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/BjQw0fJzBd — The Ghost Inside (@theghostinside) February 22, 2019

Last week, the band posted a video update showing them hard at work in the studio. Hopefully, that means new music is coming soon.

This comeback is a long time coming. Back in August, Tkaczyk took to Instagram to show off his new drum set called “The Hammer,” which enables him to rock the kit again.

“Today is honestly the first time since our accident almost 3 years ago that I feel close to the level I was playing at when I had two legs. No, it’ll never be 100% like that again but with the help of my Dad and some incredible people, I’ve gotten pretty damn close,” Tkaczyk said in the Instagram post. “Extremely thankful to Joe Hardy for hooking me up and helping me get back to it. Feeling great about this!”

Tkaczyk also shared news of The Ghost Inside’s upcoming one-off gig on his Instagram account.

To come back from such a devastating crash is a major accomplishment for Tkaczyk and the rest of The Ghost Inside, and we wish them a ton of success in 2019 and beyond.