Handmaids Tale Season 3 Teaser

Hulu unveiled the first look at the much-anticipated third season of The Handmaid’s Tale during the Super Bowl. The 30-second teaser is initially presented as a stylized PSA celebrating the women and children of Gilead. Before long, however, the true horrors of the dystopian society are revealed.

A release date for season three is still forthcoming, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2019. In related news, the book’s author, Margaret Atwood, is set to publish a sequel this September.