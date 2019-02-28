The Jonas Brothers announce reunion, new single “Sucker” arrives tomorrow

Jonas Brothers' artwork for "Sucker"

Late aughts boy band The Jonas Brothers are reuniting.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas have signed with Republic Records in anticipation of their first new music in six years. They’ll kick start the partnership with the release of a single called “Sucker” on Friday.



Next week, The Jonas Brothers will appear on the Late Late Show with James Corden over four consecutive nights. According to a press release, “they will join Corden on Monday for an exclusive chat on the couch, telling the full story behind their reunion. Throughout the week, they will take part in sketches, songs and various Late Late Show segments, including ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, a brand new ‘Carpool Karaoke’, plus the world premiere musical performance of their new single, ‘Sucker.'” Watch a brief teaser below.