The Karate Kid returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

The two-night engagement will include a sneak preview of season two of Cobra Kai

on February 04, 2019, 1:10pm
The Karate Kid (Columbia)

Back in 1984, The Karate Kid waxed on and waxed outta theaters with a whole lotta cash and an Oscar nomination for Pat Morita. Since then, John G. Avildsen’s film has spawned a trilogy, a spinoff, and pretty much the only YouTube series worth a damn, Cobra Kai.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the classic film is heading to theaters for two nights, Sunday March, 31st and Tuesday, April 2nd, courtesy of Fathom Events. The film itself will be presented in a new 4K restoration that will later make its way to home video.

What’s more, fans of the aforementioned Cobra Kai series may want to attend to get an exclusive sneak preview of season two. If you recall, the series made Consequence of Sound’s list of top 25 TV series in 2018. No, seriously, it’s that good.

Revisit the original trailer below and be sure to lacquer the deck today, will ya?

