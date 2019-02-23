The National have finished their new album

The National, photo by Ben Kaye

The National have finished recording the follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2017 album, Sleep Well Beast. The band’s longtime producer Peter Katis finished mixing the record earlier this month, as reported by his management company Worlds End.

Katis has worked with The National on nearly all of their albums, specifically 2003’s Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers, 2004’s Cherry Tree EP, 2005’s Alligator, 2007’s Boxer, 2010’s High Violet, 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me, and 2017’s Sleep Well Beast.



The as-yet-titled album marks the band’s eighth to date. Over the past year, the band has teased new material on the road, all while busying themselves with multiple tributes, side projects, and benefit singles. They even collaborated with Bob’s Burgers.

(Read: Our 2013 Cover Story on The National)

Revisit Aaron Dessner’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below in which he talks about his collaborations with Justin Vernon, the story of his artist collective, PEOPLE, and future plans with The National, some of which may materialize on the new LP.

