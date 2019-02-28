The National reveal intimate tour dates for Spring 2019

Over the weekend, it was reported that The National have finished recording and mixing their follow-up to 2017’s Grammy-winning Sleep Well Beast. The band has indeed been teasing fresh material live for awhile, and fans may be able to get a close-up taste of the new songs when Matt Berninger & co. return to the road for a newly revealed series of intimate tour dates.

Under the banner “A Special Evening with The National”, five shows have been announced for April. The concerts will span the globe, with performances taking place in Paris, London, New York City, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The intimate gigs come ahead of a run of EU gigs and summer festival appearances including Bonnaroo, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, and Pukkelpop in Belgium.



Tickets for the North American shows go on sale March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, with European on-sale launching March 4th. More information can be found at The National’s website, and you’ll also be able to buy tickets here. Find the band’s full itinerary below.

In related news, March 4th brings the launch of a new podcast analyzing the music of The National. Season one of Coffee & Flowers covers the making of Boker and includes interviews with Berninger, guitarist Aaron Dessner, and others. You can listen to a short preview and subscribe to the full 14-episode season here.

The National 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/18 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

04/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theater

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/18 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

08/02-04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival

08/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/09 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

08/10-11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Fest

08/14 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop



