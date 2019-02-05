The Prodigy announce first North American tour in 10 years

The Prodigy

UK electronic pioneers The Prodigy haven’t embarked on a full US tour in over a decade. That’ll change this spring, as the band will play a series of headlining dates and festival shows.

The 10-date outing kicks off with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 3rd. From there, The Prodigy will visit Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Boston, and New York City in between further festival slots at North Carolina’s Epicenter Festival, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival, and Chicago Open Air.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get them here.

The jaunt comes in support of The Prodigy’s latest album, No Tourists, which was released late last year.

The Prodigy 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/11 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

05/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air

06/27-29 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssi Festival

07/11-13 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/14 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

07/18 – Kiev, UA @ U-Park Festival

07/19-21 – Cuxhaven, DE @ Deichbrand Festival

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/16-18 – Saxony-Anhalt, DE @ Highfield Festival

Check out The Prodigy’s latest single “We Live Forever”: