The Prodigy announce first North American tour in 10 years

UK electronic pioneers The Prodigy haven’t embarked on a full US tour in over a decade. That’ll change this spring, as the band will play a series of headlining dates and festival shows.
The 10-date outing kicks off with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 3rd. From there, The Prodigy will visit Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Boston, and New York City in between further festival slots at North Carolina’s Epicenter Festival, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival, and Chicago Open Air.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get them here.
The jaunt comes in support of The Prodigy’s latest album, No Tourists, which was released late last year.
The Prodigy 2019 Tour Dates:
05/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/11 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
05/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air
06/27-29 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssi Festival
07/11-13 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival
07/14 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
07/18 – Kiev, UA @ U-Park Festival
07/19-21 – Cuxhaven, DE @ Deichbrand Festival
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/16-18 – Saxony-Anhalt, DE @ Highfield Festival
Check out The Prodigy’s latest single “We Live Forever”: