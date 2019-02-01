The Specials announce 2019 North American tour

The Specials, photo by Josh Cheuse

Today, British 2 Tone legends The Specials return with their first album of original music in 20 years, Encore. Along with the release, the band has revealed a new summer tour that will take them across the US and Canada.

The tour celebrates the new record as well as the 40th anniversary of the group, their iconic 2 Tone label, and their very first single, “Gangsters”. Beginning on May 22nd in Vancouver, the itinerary includes dates in Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, and Montreal before wrapping up with a pair of gigs at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall.



Check out The Specials’ full North American tour schedule below, and grab a ticket here.

The Specials 2019 Tour Dates:

03/29 – Cologne, DE @ Cologne E-Work

03/30 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Ancienne Belgique

03/31 – Luxembourg City, LX @ Luxembourg den Atelier

04/02 – Hambrug, DE @ Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36

04/03 – Berlin, DE @ Berlin Columbiahall

04/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Paradiso Grote Zaal

04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Paradiso Grote Zaal

04/08 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Cigale

04/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Olympia Theatre

04/12 – Dublin, IE @ The Olympia Theatre

04/13 – Dublin, IE @ The Olympia Theatre

04/15 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth O2 Academy

04/16 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

04/17 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

04/19 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

04/20 – Exeter, UK @ Great Hal

04/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Uni Great Hall

04/23 – Blackburn, UK @ King George’s Hall

04/24 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

04/26 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy

04/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia

04/28 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

04/30 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds O2 Academy

05/01 – Carlisle, UK @ Sands Centre

05/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

05/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 Academy

05/05 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Town Hall

05/06 – Scarborough, UK @ Spa Grand Hall

05/08 – Scunthorpe, UK @ The Baths Hall

05/09 – York, UK @ Barbican

05/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield O2 Academy

05/12 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

05/13 – Southend, UK @ Cliff Pavilion

05/14 – Margate, UK @ Winter Gardens

05/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

05/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

06/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/17 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/22 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark Life Festival

07/12 – Wert, NL @ Bospop Festival

07/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Splendour Festival

08/23-24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

Encore reunites founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding, and Horace Panter for the first time since their 1981 single “Ghost Town”. Continuing in The Specials tradition, the ten-track album tackles the current political climate (especially on single “Vote for Me”), including racism, mental health, and other issues. The deluxe version of the album also features a second side comprising greatest hits of their live recordings.

Apple Music and Spotify listeners can listen to the full LP below.

In less happy news, the band’s Terry Hall recently revealed that he’d been kidnapped into a pedophile ring when he was 12 years old. “It’s like you can let that eat away at you but then well you know it’s pedophilia and it’s like part of life really,” he said. “It’s unfortunate it happened to me but you can’t just let it destroy your life, it’s not good.”

Encore Artwork: Encore

Encore Tracklist:

01. Black Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys

02. B.L.M.

03. Vote for Me

04. The Lunatics

05. Breaking Point

06. Blam Blam Fever

07. 10 Commandments

08. Embarrassed By You

09. The Life and Times (of a Man Called Depression)

10. We Sell Hope