The Tallest Man on Earth announces new album, shares “The Running Styles Of New York”: Stream

Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson, aka The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced his fifth studio effort. I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. is due out April 19th via Rivers/Birds Records.
The forthcoming LP follows the 2015 full-length, Dark Bird is Home, as well as Matsson’s five-part multimedia project, When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground, which wrapped up last September. Artwork and a full tracklist haven’t been revealed just yet, but the indie musician has broken off the record’s lead single.
Dubbed “The Running Styles of New York”, a strikingly melancholy number featuring guitar paired with piano. “All that I fear is that all that I have given you/ Is a ship out to nowhere that wants to be out of control/ But I see the light in oh so many things out here,” Matsson sings, “and a lifetime gently now sits on the stairs to my home.”
Hear it for yourself below.
To support I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., Matsson will take The Tallest Man on Earth on the road for an extensive spring tour through parts of North America, Europe, and the UK. Consult the itinerary below, and grab tickets on here.
The Tallest Man on Earth 2019 Tour Dates:
02/28 – Turin, IT @ Officine Grandi Riparazioni
03/01 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
03/02 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Antoniano
03/03 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Dal Verme
03/05 – Ghent, BE @ Vooruit
03/06 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
03/08 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Live
03/09 – Uppsala, SE @ Vaksala Torg Ukk
03/10 – Umea, SE @ Idun Umea Folkets Hus
03/11 – Orebro, SE @ Concert Hall
03/12 – Linkoping, SE @ Linkoping Konsert
04/17 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre Durham
04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
04/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM
04/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
05/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/04 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
05/06 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/07 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
05/08 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
05/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead
05/11 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/07 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
06/08 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone
06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncerthuset
06/13 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest