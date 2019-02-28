The Tallest Man on Earth announces new album, shares “The Running Styles Of New York”: Stream

The Tallest Man on Earth

Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson, aka The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced his fifth studio effort. I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. is due out April 19th via Rivers/Birds Records.

The forthcoming LP follows the 2015 full-length, Dark Bird is Home, as well as Matsson’s five-part multimedia project, When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground, which wrapped up last September. Artwork and a full tracklist haven’t been revealed just yet, but the indie musician has broken off the record’s lead single.



Dubbed “The Running Styles of New York”, a strikingly melancholy number featuring guitar paired with piano. “All that I fear is that all that I have given you/ Is a ship out to nowhere that wants to be out of control/ But I see the light in oh so many things out here,” Matsson sings, “and a lifetime gently now sits on the stairs to my home.”

Hear it for yourself below.

To support I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., Matsson will take The Tallest Man on Earth on the road for an extensive spring tour through parts of North America, Europe, and the UK. Consult the itinerary below, and grab tickets on here.

To own the singer-songwriter’s past releases on vinyl, head on to Reverb LP.

The Tallest Man on Earth 2019 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Turin, IT @ Officine Grandi Riparazioni

03/01 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica

03/02 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Antoniano

03/03 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Dal Verme

03/05 – Ghent, BE @ Vooruit

03/06 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

03/08 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Live

03/09 – Uppsala, SE @ Vaksala Torg Ukk

03/10 – Umea, SE @ Idun Umea Folkets Hus

03/11 – Orebro, SE @ Concert Hall

03/12 – Linkoping, SE @ Linkoping Konsert

04/17 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre Durham

04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

04/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM

04/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

05/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/04 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

05/06 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/07 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

05/08 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

05/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead

05/11 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/07 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

06/08 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncerthuset

06/13 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest