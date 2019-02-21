Menu
First official trailer for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reveals a ton of first footage: Watch

The new series asks: "What dimension are you even in?"

on February 21, 2019, 1:03pm
The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access
Jordan Peele in The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access

We’re a little over a month away from the April 1st premiere of Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access. Already we’ve seen two teasers, but now we have the real deal with a full-fledged trailer.

In addition to seeing Peele in action as the narrator, the minute-and-a-half clip offers a first look at the series, revealing a ton of new footage. We’re particularly getting chills from seeing a very familiar monster floating in the waves.

Watch below and also grab the new poster shortly after.

The series is well into production with a jaw-dropping cast list that includes: Taissa FarmigaJohn ChoGreg KinnearSanaa LathanKumail NanjianiAdam ScottAlison TolmanJacob TremblayJessica WilliamsDeWanda WiseRhea SeehornLucinda DryzekJefferson WhiteJonathan WhitesellLuke KirbyIke BarinholtzPercy Hynes-White, and Steven Yeun.

As previously reported, Peele will narrate each episode, filling in the shoes of the late Rod Serling, who served as executive producer, writer, and co-writer of the original series that ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964. Get a glimpse of his tone in the teaser below.

The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Sci-Fi, Jordan Peele, Poster

 

