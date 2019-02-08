Thom Yorke likens Brexit to “early days of the Third Reich” in Nazi Germany

Thom Yorke of Radiohead

If you thought the America’s political situation was dire, our friends across the Atlantic aren’t fairing much better. The British parliament finds itself between a rock and hard plate in navigating a way to cleanly exit the European Union with as little impact as possible. However, the two sides remain far apart from a deal, setting the stage for a split that could have disastrous implications on the UK economy, health care system, immigration system, and nearly every other aspect of society. While many British legislators have pushed for a new Brexit referendum, prime minister Theresa May is proceeding full steam ahead.

Never one afraid to speak his mind on issues of political importance, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has issued a new statement likening May’s Brexit push to the early days of the Third Reich in Nazi Germany.



“Nobody voted for you to threaten chaos upon the land in myriad form in order to intimidate its citizens and parliament,” Yorke writes. “Nobody voted for you to bring into question the lives of millions of Europeans in this country as a bargaining tool, in so doing causing immense distress and suffering, an action worthy of the early days of the Third Reich.”

“Nobody voted for you to drive this red bus over a cliff with the passengers screaming in the back. None of this has been an expression of democracy you have been claiming to uphold.”

“Fear is not a weapon to be used as a UK Prime Minister in the 21st Century,” he concludes before petitioning May to “stop the bus…….now.”