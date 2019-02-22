Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Thom Yorke releases expanded Suspiria soundtrack with unheard outtakes: Stream

Featuring three unheard tracks and four alternative takes

by
on February 22, 2019, 12:09am
0 comments
Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material Vinyl Release Thom Yorke Radiohead Remake Release
Thom Yorke's Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material Vinyl

Last year, Thom Yorke made his film scoring debut, providing music for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria. Today, the Radiohead frontman has released a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl featuring unheard songs from the movie’s recording sessions.

The new collection contains seven tracks, including the never-before-heard “Unused Spell”, “A Conversation With Just Your Eyes”, and “The7th7th7th7thSon”. The album also offers alternative takes from the initial soundtrack, including three different “Volk” takes as well as an additional rendition of “Unmade”, which has been retitled as “Unmade Overtones”.

The sold-out run of limited edition vinyl was limited to 1,500 copies, which were produced by XL Records and The Vinyl Factory. Check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Vinyl Artwork:

thom yorke suspiria expanded Thom Yorke releases expanded Suspiria soundtrack with unheard outtakes: StreamSuspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A:
01. Unmade Overtones
02. Unused Spell
03. A Conversation With Just Your Eyes

Side B:
01. The7th7th7th7thSon
02. Volk Spin Off V1
03. Volk Spin Off V2
04. Volk Spin Off V3

The unreleased material augments Suspiria’s primary soundtrack, which was released last October. The initial effort spanned 25 tracks, featuring a mix of fully formed songs and haunting, atmospheric instrumental compositions. “Suspirium”, one of the lead tracks from the film, was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards.

Despite this nod, the movie and Yorke’s accompanying music have received mixed critical reception. Most recently, Dario Argento, the director of the original 1971 version of Suspiriaslammed the remake, noting, “It did not excite me, it betrayed the spirit of the original film: there is no fear, there is no music. The film has not satisfied me so much.”

Previous Story
LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 finally has a release date
Next Story
The Tommyknockers Miniseries Should Be Blasted Into Space
No comments