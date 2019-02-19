Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tierra Whack shares new track “Only Child”: Stream

And it's nearly four-times as long as anything off Whack World.

by
on February 19, 2019, 1:12pm
0 comments
Tierra Whack Only Child Matt Allen
Tierra Whack, photo by Matt Allen

Tierra Whack broke through the hip-hop humdrum last year with her debut full-length, Whack World. Every song on the 15-track album clocked in at just one minute long, yet the bite-sized cuts displayed a range of talent from the Philadelphia artist. Today, she’s demonstrating that she can still kill it on longer tracks with her new single, “Only Child”.

The four-minute song puts Whack’s unique, playful point of view on display with its wobbly beat and lines like, “You done turned my heart so cold, I should work at Friendly’s (Ain’t she sweet!).” Whack alternates from slightly pitch altered crooning and rapping throughout “Only Child” as she addresses a selfish lover: “It’s not your fault/ It’s how you were raised/ Excuses, excuses really all that you say/ Not here to play/ You can’t seem to share/ Every other day you forget how to care about me.”

Take a listen below.

Previous Story
Gesaffelstein sets release date, tracklist for new album Hyperion
Next Story
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announce 2019 North American Tour
No comments