“Oh, hi Shark!” Tommy Wiseau announces The Room follow-up will be a killer shark movie

Tommy Wiseau at Best F(r)iends Premiere, photo by Jessica Howes

It’s been 16 long years since Tommy Wiseau first perplexed audiences with The Room. Since then, the bad-movie-that-could has become a midnight movie staple all across the world, charming audiences with its Skinemax sex scenes and alleyway football games. All the while, Wiseau has delivered a documentary on the homeless, a short-lived Hulu series, and starred in his great friend Greg Sestero’s thriller Be(s)t Friends Vol. 1 and 2.

There was also a little known book and movie titled, The Disaster Artist.



Now, however, he’s back for a proper follow-up to The Room, and it would appear he’s found his inner Spielberg as it’s a killer shark movie. According to German site Film Futter (via Bloody Disgusting), Wiseau announced the project at a recent screening of The Room at London’s Prince Charles Theatre, where he explained that the movie would be set in New Orleans, a city that means a lot to him.

Wiseau even showed a teaser that the site described in full:

“The teaser starts off with Patrick, played by Tommy Wiseau, who introduces his friends Tim (Isaiah LaBorde) and Georgie (Greg Sestero) to two women at a restaurant. In the next scene one of the women calls Sestero’s character a jerk and both slap him. His buddies laugh at him and he laughs it off. In the following scene they are walking back to their car when they see water at their feet running through the streets. After a cut they are already up to their hips in the water and in the background a large badly animated shark consumes its victim. After that the shark goes for the trio and they try to run away. The title card comes on, after which the shot of the CG shark swimming towards the camera and snapping is repeated multiple times.”

According to the article, which was heavily translated, Sestero was present at the screening, and further expanded upon the story, saying it’s about three firefighters who go on to save the world, presumably from said killer shark. They also report that the film will shoot sometime this year and that the teaser appeared to be tied more towards financiers. They also promised to premiere the movie at Prince Charles Theatre.

Watch fan-shot footage of the teaser below.