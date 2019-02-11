Menu
Travis Scott and James Blake “f*ck the club up” at 2019 Grammys: Watch

The Astroworld MC does a medley of "Stop Trying to Be God" and "No Bystanders"

by
on February 10, 2019, 10:57pm
Travis Scott 2019 Grammys performance video james blake "no bystanders" "stop trying to be god"
James Blake and Travis Scott at 2019 Grammys

Fresh off his Super Bowl Halftime Show last week, Travis Scott brought his wondrous Astroworld to the Grammys stage Sunday evening. The Houston rapper gave the audience a taste of his high-flying US tour by performing a medley of “Stop Trying to Be God”, featuring special cameos from James Blake, Mike Dean, and Earth Wind & Fire, and Philip Bailey, as well as “No Bystanders”.

Although the first song included some extra star power, it was “No Bystanders” that actually shook the stage. Scott performed from inside a giant cage, and then stage-dived onto a crowd of hyped fans that were screaming along to the very apt lyrics, “Fuck the club up!”

(Read: The 20 Highest Paid Rappers in the World)

Watch it down below.

Scott was up for a total of three Grammys this evening — Best Rap Performance (“Sicko Mode”), Best Rap Song (“Sicko Mode”), and Best Rap Album (Astroworld) — but came up empty handed. His current tour is one of the year’s most hyped.

To purchase Astroworld and Scott’s other releases on vinyl, head to ReverbLP.

Check out the other 2019 Grammys performances by staying up to date on our ongoing coverage.

