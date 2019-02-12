Police pepper spray crowd outside Travis Scott concert

Travis Scott, photo by Amy Price

The scene outside BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma turned chaotic on Monday night after Travis Scott’s scheduled concert was abruptly postponed.

The Astroworld rapper pulled the plug on the gig due to “last minute production issues,” explaining in a tweet, “I can’t give y’all an incomplete show.” However, Scott’s announcement didn’t sit well with the crowd already gathered outside the venue, who responded to the news by pounding the venue’s doors and chanting “Let us in!”



Adding to the chaos, an individual threw a full water bottle at one of the doors, shattering its glass, according to Tulsa World. Police responded to the scene and used pepper spray balls to disperse the crowd. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Video from the scene can be seen below.

Scott has since rescheduled the Tulsa concert for March 26th. You can find the rest of his upcoming Astroworld dates and grab tickets to the shows here.