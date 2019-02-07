Menu
Troye Sivan and Lauv perform “i’m so tired…” on Kimmel: Watch

Yet another effortless collaboration from the Bloom pop singer

on February 07, 2019, 10:50am
Troye Sivan Lauv "i'm so tired" Jimmy Kimmel Live TV performance video
Lauv and Troye Sivan on Kimmel

Troye Sivan recently teamed up with fellow pop singer Lauv for a new collaborative single called “i’m so tired…”. On Wednesday night, the pair appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the song live for the first time.

Although Sivan previously described the offering as “a heartbreak song about an inescapable person,” their performance wasn’t nearly as melancholy. The two pop artists sang from a stage decorated to look like a summery backyard or park, complete with a couple deep in conversation. Sivan, who seems to have mastered the art of the collab, again made creative chemistry appear effortless.

Replay it down below.

Sivan’s 2018 record, Bloom, landed on our list of the Top 50 Albums of the Year, while his and Charli XCX’s “1999” was among our favorite songs.

To purchase Sivan’s releases on vinyl, head on over to ReverbLP.

