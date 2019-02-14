Troye Sivan and Lauv star in the new video for “i’m so tired…”: Watch

Troye Sivan in the "i'm so tired..." music video

Last week saw Troye Sivan and California pop artist Lauv perform “i’m so tired…” live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now, the pair has shared a music video for their collaborative single.

Helmed by director DAD®, it finds Sivan and Lauv serenading two different sets of lovebirds. Lauv sings near one that’s sharing a meal at a diner, while Sivan croons from atop the car of another couple.



The song is all about longing and being over love songs, and thus, totally perfect for Valentine’s Day. Watch the clip below.

Sivan’s 2018 album, Bloom, was crowned one of the best of the year. To add Sivan’s releases to your vinyl collection, head on over to ReverbLP.