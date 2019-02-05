This Fresh Prince and Twin Peaks mashup will leave you crying: Watch

Fresh Prince of Bel Air x Twin Peaks

Ask any self-respecting Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fan what the best episode is and they’ll immediately say, “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”. It’s one of the most emotional half-hours in sitcom history, concluding with an Oscar-worthy monologue by Will Smith to the late James Avery, aka Uncle Phil, who listens to his nephew as he vents about his disappointing father, fighting back tears and clenching his pride.

Well, one total genius over at r/TwinPeaks paired the iconic scene with Angelo Badalamenti’s emotional “Laura Palmer’s Theme”, and, well, without resorting to hyperbole: It’s a damn good mashup. Damn good. And hot! The overall mood, those elegant swells, the tearful climax, it all matches the scene to perfection, right down to the slow pan over the statue, which easily doubles as Laura’s portrait.



Watch below and cry like Leland.