Today in late capitalism: Urban Outfitters charging $40 for a 5-pack of used VHS movies

Urban Outfitters Mystery VHS 5-Pack

Every once in a while, when you think that corporations’ willingness to separate us from our money by any means necessary has finally hits its peak, a company ascends to brave new highs in the field of craven cash-grabbing.

Today’s example: Urban Outfitters, which intends to sell you used VHS movies for $40 a bundle and hope you’ll thank them for the privilege. Yes, you read that right. The nostalgia-minded fashion and lifestyle retailer has started selling the “Mystery VHS 5-Pack”, under the auspices of a curated throwback experience. The online description suggests that for the price of a decent dinner or a pair of movie tickets, you too can own such luminaries of the VHS era as A Night at the Roxbury, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Office Space, and more. Each set will apparently contain different movies, “curated exclusively” for UO, and guarantee no duds in every batch.



Rather than rolling with the initial draft of this article, which was just a series of transcribed screaming noises ending in a suggestion that you simply wad up a couple of $20s and set them on fire, we’ll gently suggest instead that there’s a much simpler way to get the same experience, and probably even a superior one, for a fraction of the cost. Just go to your local resale shop, especially if it’s a record shop, and there’s probably at least a shelf or two of dollar VHS tapes. Nostalgia is okay, everyone; just don’t get bilked out of your money indulging in it.